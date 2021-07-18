'I have his eyes, my son has his smile': Twinkle remembers dad Rajesh Khanna on his death anniversary

Author and former Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna remembered his father, legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, on his death anniversary on Sunday.

On Instagram, Twinkle shared a behind-the-scenes video of his song 'Suno Kaho Kaha Suna' from the film 'Aap Ki Kasam'.

In the short clip, the late actor can be seen answering a few questions about his shot.

Along with the video, Twinkle wrote, "I have his eyes, my son has his smile and the world has pieces of him embedded in their hearts. He still lives on."

Have a look at the video here: