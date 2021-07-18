'I have his eyes, my son has his smile': Twinkle remembers dad Rajesh Khanna on his death anniversary

Author and former Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna remembered his father, legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, on his death anniversary on Sunday.
On Instagram, Twinkle shared a behind-the-scenes video of his song 'Suno Kaho Kaha Suna' from the film 'Aap Ki Kasam'.
In the short clip, the late actor can be seen answering a few questions about his shot.
Along with the video, Twinkle wrote, "I have his eyes, my son has his smile and the world has pieces of him embedded in their hearts. He still lives on."
Have a look at the video here:
Moments after she shared the post, fans and celebrities, including Tahira Kashyap and Manish Malhotra, dropped heart emojis in the comments section.
The legendary superstar, who ruled the hearts of millions with his impeccable performances in films, breathed his last on July 18, 2012, at the age of 69 in Mumbai.
The actor had achieved fame that no other film star had ever experienced before. He is a greatly respected actor and was also the highest-paid actor in his time.
He got married to actress Dimple Kapadia in 1973. Together, they have two daughters, Twinke and Rinke Khanna.
According to reports, the legendary actor's co-star Mumtaz had stated after his demise that he had been suffering from cancer and had undergone chemotherapy sessions.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan cited that Rajesh Khanna's last words were, "Time is up. Pack up."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)