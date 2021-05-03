'I have considered it': Alaya F opens up on contemplating about getting a nose job

She said, “Yes, I have. I have considered it, I have not done it. I think everyone has been like, ‘Maybe I should do…’ It is the smallest thing; I don’t even know if people can see it. So, this side of my nose is the nice one (shows right profile), this one (showing the left side) has a slight bump here. It’s like the tiniest thing in the world. I’ll probably never do it because it’s so damn pointless.”

Alaya, who completed a year in Bollywood is keen on getting back on set. "I really miss being at a shoot set right now, and I just can't wait to bring more such characters to the audience," she said.

During lockdown, she dedicated her time to honing and improving her skills as an actor. She has also been reading scripts, taking master classes and workshops too.

On work front, she has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.