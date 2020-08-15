'I have been taught to not bite the hands that feed': Anupam Kher on Mahesh Bhatt's connection to Sushant's death

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, spoke about his rapport with the late actor and why renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has been named in the probe.
Kher made it big in Bollywood with the Mahesh Bhatt 1984 directorial ‘Saaransh’ told Times Now that he has nothing to say against Bhatt who allegedly said that Sushant was ‘going the Parveen Babi way’. However, he asserted that he doesn't think Rajput was on drugs or he died of an overdose.
Anupam said, “The more I see his fitness, the more I see his carefree videos, the more I think: why will he commit suicide? It was not an overdose of drugs, he was not a druggie, it was not... So you are seeing videos from as recently as January 2020. I want to reach out to the millions of people who are lonely, go out and reach out to people who are quiet. I want to address mental health issues, but I feel we need closure in this case.”
Speaking about Bhatt, Kher said, “I am thankful to him for what he has done for me. Till he one day comes and tells me, or till he is proven otherwise, I will want to give him the benefit of the doubt, only because of the background that I come from. I am not blind, but I will not say anything. I have been taught by my parents and grandparents to not bite the hands that feed. I am grateful to him.”
He went on to add that Bhatt is someone who likes to advice to those who reach out to him, and that the same has been misrepresented in the case of Rajput’s death.
“He is a person who likes to give advice, and he has given me advice so many times when I’ve reached out to him. Maybe the advice is right now being construed in such a manner that it is looking very strange and suspicious, but I think he doesn’t need my help, he will deal with his battles,” said Kher.
Earlier, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared notes from the actor's diary which referred to plans for the next few milestones in his life. One page is titled "Entertainment", and points to plans for moving to Hollywood.
Kher said Sushant used to ask him about venturing into Hollywood and how to have a good command over the English language.
Anupam Kher also joined other celebs in demanding CBI probe for Sushant. "As a fellow actor and as a member of the film industry or just as an ordinary citizen of this country I feel it is important that #SushantSinghRajput's death gets a proper closure. We owe that much to his family, friends & fans. So #CBIforSSR is an important campaign," tweeted senior actor Anupam Kher.
