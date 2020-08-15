'I have been taught to not bite the hands that feed': Anupam Kher on Mahesh Bhatt's connection to Sushant's death

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, spoke about his rapport with the late actor and why renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has been named in the probe.

Kher made it big in Bollywood with the Mahesh Bhatt 1984 directorial ‘Saaransh’ told Times Now that he has nothing to say against Bhatt who allegedly said that Sushant was ‘going the Parveen Babi way’. However, he asserted that he doesn't think Rajput was on drugs or he died of an overdose.

Anupam said, “The more I see his fitness, the more I see his carefree videos, the more I think: why will he commit suicide? It was not an overdose of drugs, he was not a druggie, it was not... So you are seeing videos from as recently as January 2020. I want to reach out to the millions of people who are lonely, go out and reach out to people who are quiet. I want to address mental health issues, but I feel we need closure in this case.”

Speaking about Bhatt, Kher said, “I am thankful to him for what he has done for me. Till he one day comes and tells me, or till he is proven otherwise, I will want to give him the benefit of the doubt, only because of the background that I come from. I am not blind, but I will not say anything. I have been taught by my parents and grandparents to not bite the hands that feed. I am grateful to him.”