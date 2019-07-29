I have a family to answer: Urvashi Rautela on dating rumours with Hardik Pandya

Urvashi Rautela recently had been making headlines for allegedly dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. However the actress has shared discomfort with the reports associating her with the cricketer on her social media account, she said such rumours create problems for her.

Earlier reports emerged that the two met at a party last year, and they instantly hit it off, but Urvashi finally responded to the articles about her asking help from Hardik Pandya on her Instagram story.

She shared a screenshot of the video posted on YouTube, which reads, ‘Urvashi asks for help from her ex-boyfriend Hardik Pandya’. Baffled the actress asked Youtube to stop sharing video which claims about her personal life.

She wrote, "I would humbly request respective media channels on @youtube to stop uploading such ridiculous videos as I have a family to answer and it creates problems for me,"