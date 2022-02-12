'I had to sit under a cold shower at the peak of winter in Rajasthan': Shruti Haasan on shooting for ‘Bestseller’

With Amazon Original Series Bestseller that releases on February 18 on Prime Video, the multi-talented actor Shruti Haasan makes her full-fledged digital debut in a lead role, in the past, she has portrayed parts in anthologies for OTT. In the upcoming psychological thriller series, Shruti plays Meetu Mathur, an aspiring writer who comes to the city of dreams to meet her favourite writer, Tahir Wazir.

From understanding the nuances of her multi-layered character to learning a specific dialect for the role, she has worked very hard to get into the skin of Meetu. “I found it really interesting to play a part like Meetu because her arc is so interesting. The common thing if I had to say is that Meetu is a very determined person, a fan, a determined woman...,” she revealed and continued further, “I always love to walk away with the mood or the fragrance or the memory of the character. And I think what I got in this series is to meet another character that is really determined. So, I love remembering those experiences (while shooting for Bestseller).”

Speaking of experiences, Shruti also throws light on the behind-the-scene fun while filming for the thriller series. “I had to do a scene where I sit under a running shower, and we were shooting at the peak of winter season (in Rajasthan) and you know how cold it gets out there. The shot was ready and to my horror I realized that there was no hot water available. So, there I was, sitting in the freezing cold shower, trying to getting the emotions on my face right while I quite literally froze,” laughingly shared the actress.

And that’s not all. “We have a scene where Satyajeet and I had to ride atop a truck and while we shot for it, there were gaps in shooting as the truck had to turn around on the highway and get back to the start location. Guess what we decided to do while that was happening? Satyajeet and I kept dancing on top of the truck and it was so much fun,” she said. “All of us really bonded well on the sets and you will see the chemistry come through between our characters as you watch the series. I am really looking forward to the series’ premiere and am excited to see the audience reactions.”

Directed by Mukul Abhyankar and Produced by Siddharth Malhotra, Bestseller will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 18th February onwards across over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 10:08 AM IST