'I had been freaking out': Priyanka Chopra opens up on wardrobe malfunction at Cannes Film Festival

In 2019, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in her debut Cannes appearance, oozed glamour in a custom black-and-rose gold sequin Roberto Cavalli creation.
The strapless shimmery outfit with thigh-high slit complemented her curves. She completed her look with her hair side-parted in vintage waves and silver Chopard earrings and rings.
However, in her latest Instagram post, the former Miss World revealed that she evaded a wardrobe malfunction at the film festival’s red carpet appearance.
She wrote, “I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside. The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5-minute car ride!”
Meanwhile, the 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival has been postponed and will now take place in July.
In a brief statement, the festival's organisers said that the festival has been pushed by two months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"As announced last autumn, the Festival de Cannes reserved the right to change its dates depending on how the global health situation developed," Cannes said in the statement.
"Initially scheduled from May 11 to 22, 2021, the festival will therefore now take place from July 6 to 17, 2021," it added.
The announcement comes after days of speculation that the festival might be postponed as cases continue to surge across Europe.
Last year's edition was cancelled due to the pandemic and replaced by a low-key event in October, showcasing short films but without the A-list movie stars, directors and producers.
On work front, Priyanka is basking in the success of her latest Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’. Besides that, she's kick-started shooting for TV series 'Citadel'.
'Citadel' which has been touted as an action-packed spy series, also stars Richard Madden, Roland Moller alongside Chopra.