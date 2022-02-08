'I got ready three times, but...': Here's why Dharmendra did not attend Lata Mangeshkar's last rites

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was not to be seen among the celebrity lot that attended Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites on Sunday, has now revealed why he gave it a miss.

In an interview with ETimes, Dharmendra said that he got ready three times but had to pull back since he didn't want to see her leaving.

"I was feeling very uncomfortable and uneasy," he said.

Dharmendra mourned Lata’s death by sharing a social media post dedicated to the legendary singer.

The actor took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture of him with the late legend.

Along with the image, he tweeted, "The whole world is sad, Can't believe you have left us!!! We will miss you lata ji, pray for your soul be in peace."

Mangeshkar was very fond of both Dharmendra and his wife Hema Malini. She shared a very cordial and special relationship with the family and has worked on several films with the veteran actor.

Over the years, Lata ji lent her voice for several hit songs featuring Dharmendra, which include, 'Saathiya Nahi Jaana Ke Jee Na Lage', 'Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqat Ke Liye', 'Gir Gaya Jhumka Girne Do', 'Jhilmil Sitaron Ka Angan Hoga', among many others.

The Bharat Ratna awardee who passed away at the age of 92, was cremated at Shivaji Park on Sunday in Mumbai with full state honours. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 09:18 AM IST