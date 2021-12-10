'I gained a brother': Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle welcomes Vicky Kaushal to their 'crazy' family with a heartfelt note

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabelle Kaif has penned a note for her brother-in-law Vicky Kaushal and welcomed him to their 'crazy' family.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 9 in Rajasthan and their friends and family members are delighted.

After Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal and his father Sham Kaushal expressed their happiness over the actors' wedding, Katrina's sister took to her official Instagram account and shared a mesmerising wedding photo.

"Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09," she wrote along with the photo.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and others, congratulated the newlyweds on social media.

However, the sweetest wish came from Vicky's brother, Sunny. In an Instagram note, Sunny welcomed 'parjaiji' Katrina to their family.

"Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the wedding rituals, according to several media reports, got over around 5.30 pm on Thursday at the posh Six Senses Fort Barwara, a Fort converted into a hotel in Rajasthan and about 120kms from Jaipur.

Katrina (38) and Vicky (33), have been dating for more than a year without much details available to the media.

While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding have been closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Katrina's frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of 'Dhoom 3' and 'Thugs of Hindostan' fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those attending the wedding.

The big fat wedding of B-town was constantly in news, sparking media attention and even memes around the couple's three-day elaborative festivities, such as sufi theme for sangeet, no camera policy, guests required to sign an NDA or the couple selling their wedding photo rights and streaming rights for huge amounts.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 12:19 PM IST