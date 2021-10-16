‘I found it difficult to watch her’: Esha Deol on mom Hema Malini working with other co-actors

Evergreen star Hema Malini, fondly known as the 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood, turned 73 on Saturday. To mark the special occasion, her daughter and actor Esha Deol penned a lovely birthday message on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha posted a picture of herself with her mother, wherein the two can be seen holding hands, looking gorgeous in ethnic outfits.

Along with the picture, the 'Dhoom' actor wrote a heartfelt caption for her 'mamma'.

The caption read, "Happy birthday mamma! Love you! Stay blessed, happy and healthy. Always by your side through thick and thin, Your Bittu."

Esha, who is Dharmendra and Hema Malini's elder daughter, recently shared details about her growing up in a filmy household.

She told Pinkvilla that in her childhood she would pick out a VHS from her mother’s library and watch films. Her favourite was ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ (1972) which was viewed repeatedly.

However, as a child, Esha expressed her dismay for her folks sharing screen space with other co-stars.

She said, “As a kid, I found it difficult to watch her with other co-actors on screen. It was the same with dad. Though I could never voice my dislike to them. With time, I enjoyed watching ‘Satte Pe Satta’ (1982).”

Born in Tamil Nadu to a Brahmin family, the actor made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film 'Idhu Sathiyam'. Leaving a strong imprint on each one of her fans with her exemplary persona, the actor entered Bollywood in 1986 and bagged the lead role in the romantic movie 'Sapno Ka Saudagar' opposite veteran superstar Raj Kapoor.

From being recognised as the 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood for her beautiful looks to the varied characters that proved her acting mettle on the silver screen, Hema thrived to be one of the highest-paid female actors in India. With her versatility in acting, she has wowed and entertained the audience in more than 100 projects.

Meanwhile, Esha recently starred in the film 'Ek Duaa'. She will be next seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in 'Rudra'.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 01:29 PM IST