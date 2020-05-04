I For India: Shah Rukh Khan shares his song 'Sab Sahi Ho Jayega' featuring son AbRam

Dubbed as the 'India's biggest concert' by ace Johar, the event was an attempt to spice the lockdown with a dose of entertainment while raising funds for COVID-19 relief.

Other celebrities who participated were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, AR Rehman, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arijit Singh, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and band, Javed Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal and more.

The event will also had some global celebrities like musicians Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Bryan Adams, Nick Jonas, actor Sophie Turner, and comedians Mindy Kaling and Lilly Singh.

Earlier, SRK made a fun and informative video on COVID-19 using scenes from his movies.

From the popular "Loveria" song of his 1992 hit "Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman" to stills from hits such as "Kal Ho Na Ho" (2003), "Chalte Chalte" (2003) and "Raees" (2017), clips of various SRK films have been put together in an attempt to convey facts about coronavirus in his explainer.

Not only this, he even highlighted the kind of masks people should not buy -- the kind he wore in "Baazigar" and "Badshah".

"InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer... Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today - Extremely Grateful. Thx!," he wrote in his tweet on Sunday," SRK tweeted.