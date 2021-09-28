‘I felt like Baahubali’: Manan Bhardwaj on composing music for Prabhas-starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’

Music composer Manan Bhardwaj, who made his singing debut with Shiddat starring Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan gets candid about his journey in Bollywood, working on pan-India film Radhe Shyam featuring Prabhas, and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

How were you drawn towards music?

I was 4 and my dad bought me a cassette of Roja of AR Rahman Sir and the album Visions of Jagjit Singh Sahab. Trust me I have spent all my childhood listening to these two artists continuously. I was so connected to them that I decided this is it, this is me, I have to do this.

You lost your dad at a very young age, what kind of hurdles did you face growing up?

I faced a lot of rejections, stress, financial crunch everything… but I believe that’s my late father’s blessing for me to give my best and become stronger every day.

Tell us about your journey in the music industry

My journey is divided into two parts. The first half took more than fifteen years for me to get here… now my second half is going on and I have promised myself that this will be longer. Giving my 200 percent to it, to my dreams.

At what point did you feel your work was recognised?

When I received plenty of appreciations for my song “Teri Aankhon Mein”, it’s my first which crossed 100 million and growing. I’m lucky that I got an opportunity to make a song for Divya Khosla Kumar ma’am.

Who do you look up to in Bollywood?

Mr. Bhushan Kumar. I have never seen a hardworking man like him. He is an inspiration. He works for days and nights regardless of anything. He is my true and only Guru in Bollywood.

What qualities are required for an artist to stay relevant and afloat in the music industry?

Be original, trust yourself, have faith on God, never complain, immediately lose bad company, work hard now and party harder later.

How did you come up with the composition for Shiddat?

It’s all magic. When you do things with wholeheartedly, without thinking about money, fame etc. and don’t do any calculations then your maths will be taken care by God. I have done exactly same. I just made Shiddat with all my shiddat.

Do you think music for films is getting side-lined due to many releasing on OTT?

Good music can never get side-lined, it will find its way sooner or later. Our industry is dynamic, things will change for good. We should just think about us getting better with each day.

What was your reaction after bagging Radhe Shyam?

I felt like Baahubali that day (laughs). I am a big-time fan of Prabhas sir, making music for him is like the wildest dream come true. The process was as usual. I got the narration from the team and the director. The song which I gave was already ready with him. The team heard the song and really liked it and we are just making changes as per the director’s instructions. We are still in the process of finalizing it.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 02:55 PM IST