'I feel hurt': 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar on Kriti Sanon-starrer leaking online before its release

Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi's 'Mimi' was preponed and released on OTT platforms, on Monday (July 26), after being leaked online four days before its official release date.

Now, in one of his recent interviews, 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar has shared his thoughts on the film leaking online.

He told MidDay that he and his team were 'stunned' when they learned that the movie had leaked on piracy platforms four days before its scheduled release.

Utekar said that it hurts him as they worked hard on the film and it took them two years to make 'Mimi'.

The filmmaker added that they waited long for the theatres to reopen, but the situation compelled them to release it on OTT.