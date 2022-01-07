'I wake up in disbelief everyday till date that I am an actor', Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has worked with the crème de la crème of filmmakers in India like Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat), Rohit Shetty (Simmba, a cameo in Sooryavanshi and now Cirkus), Zoya Akhtar (Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy), Kabir Khan (83), Maneesh Sharma (Band Baaja Baaraat), among others.

Ranveer has also joined forces with S. Shankar for the official Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster, Anniyan. “I am really just in the process of exploring myself as a person. To do different characters and present different films that we as the people can be proud of, I feel duty-bound to entertain people. It’s been an amazing 10 years. I have worked with the finest filmmakers who have shaped me, taught me what it means to be an artiste. I have learnt so much but I feel hungry. My hunger is insatiable,” he says.

Ranveer is riding on unanimous love and acclaim for his impeccable portrayal of Kapil Dev in 83. Ranveer wants to be on the path of exploration and experimentation in his next decade in cinema.

“I intend to continue on this path and continue to explore. I am living the dream. I wake up in disbelief everyday till date that I am an actor. I still can’t get over it and I am grateful for the opportunities. This is till date I say a prayer of gratitude every day and I recognise and value my opportunities. It blows my mind,” he shares.

Ranveer has also gone to the theatres to see how the audience is reacting to his film. “I cannot tell you how fulfilling it is to be in a screening of 83 when you see people laughing, crying, standing up to applaud and they are feeling this emotion together in a community viewing. They have shared an experience together and that is life. Life is a shared experience and that’s what I want to continue to do,” he concludes.

