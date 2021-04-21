'I feel alone because she was a renowned competitor': Jaya Prada regrets not talking to Sridevi

Veteran actress Jaya Prada has recalled an amusing incident involving her and the late superstar Sridevi, from back in the day when the two actresses were considered top competition to each other.

The year was 1984 and the two heroines were shooting for the film "Maqsad" with Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra. Realising Sridevi and Jaya Prada wouldn't speak to each other, the two lead actors devised a plan.

"It's never been that we had any personal grudge against each other but it is just that our chemistry never matched. We never had eye contact with each other as we both were in competition, be it dresses or dance. Every single time we met we were first introduced on set, and we would say namaste to each other and move ahead," Jaya recalled.