‘I drew inspiration from everyday girls’: Disha Patani on her role in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’

Actress Disha Patani, who will be reuniting with Salman Khan for the second time in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, says working with the superstar has always been a fun environment.

She says, “There are ample laughs and it’s a great learning experience overall on set. Even though I was working with Salman for the second time, I was made to feel comfortable at all times.”

For those unversed, Disha was paired alongside Salman for the first time in the 2019 film Bharat.

In Radhe, Disha essays the role of a shy girl named Diya, who’s always trying to help those around her. When asked if she did any extra prep for the role, the 28-year-old says, “I drew inspiration from everyday girls who are inspiring in their own way.”

Disha, who knows a thing or two about makeup, and is often seen doing it by herself, has sported some high fashion looks for the film, especially in the groovy track 'Seeti Maar'.

Speaking on how much of a part did she play in putting it together, the actress says, “I always think about the kind of outfits that would work for me during our dance rehearsals. Since Radhe songs are very dance-heavy, I worked with my team to figure looks that are high on fashion and functionality.”

Also starring Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, Radhe will start streaming on ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid.