'I don’t tell you who to shoot': When Shah Rukh Khan locked horns with gangster Abu Salem

SRK was no exception. Anupama Chopra’s book The King of Bollywood speaks of the time when the actor once reportedly locked horns with gangster Abu Salem.

Salem wanted Khan to work in a film backed by a producer who was close to him. In response, the actor told him “I don’t tell you who to shoot so don’t tell me which film to do.”

The part-profane part-polite conversation took place when SRK was shooting for Yash Chopra’s ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’.

Following the verbal spat on the phone, Khan was given security by the Mumbai Police. He describes the situation in the book as “depressing and scary.”

The megastar has a total of 14 Filmfare Awards and he was bestowed by the Government of India with Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema in 2005.

Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma in 2018.

After a two-year sabbatical from the big screen, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback with more than one project.

Reportedly, he will star in ‘Pathan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and another untitled film helmed by South director Atlee.

Khan will also be seen making a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi trilogy 'Brahmastra', which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

He also reportedly has special roles in R Madhavan's debut directorial feature 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', where he plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan and takes us through the protagonist's journey in flashback.

SRK has already shot his portions for the two films last year.