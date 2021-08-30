‘I don’t react to this kind of noise’: Samantha on dropping ‘Akkineni’ from her name

Actress Samantha Akkineni is married to actor Naga Chaitanya, son of veteran south superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Samantha Akkineni made an impactful digital debut with the second season of ‘The Family Man 2’, as the antagonist Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil terrorist, finally spills the beans on why she dropped “Akkineni” from her social media handles.

Fans came up with theories about a troubled marriage and so on. During an interaction with Film Companion, Samantha was asked about the same, to which she said, “The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well.”

‘The Family Man 2’ courted controversy over its alleged depiction of Eelam Tamils, Samantha who essayed the role of Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil suicide bomber, further shared that everyone wanted her to comment about the issue but refused to do so.

There were like 65000 tweets hammering me. I just thought no. I will speak when I have to speak and when I feel like saying something. I will not be bulldozed into saying something,” she added.

Samantha is a multiple award-winning actress who is known for her acting in films like - 'Ye Maaya Chesave', 'A Aa', 'Neethaane En Ponvasantham', 'Baana Kaathadi', 'Eega' among many others.

Since the release of 'The Family Man 2', the actress has received a lot of love from people worldwide as well as Hindi viewers.

Asked about if such love from the audience excites her to step into Bollywood, Samantha said, "Well, when I did 'The Family Man 2' I did not know how the show will become, but now that people from the north are also loving and appreciating my work, I would say yes, I am little more open to the idea of working in other language projects. Yes, I am open to new ideas, instead of limiting myself to regional cinema."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 01:24 PM IST