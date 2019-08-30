I don't know what is my genre, but I enjoy doing comedy: Sonam Kapoor

Asked if she considers herself lucky in real life, she said: "The meaning of my name Sonam is 'lucky' and when I was conceived my father's life actually changed. During that period, his films like 'Ram Lakhan' and 'Tezaab' did really well, so my parents think that I am very lucky for them. A couple of astrologers has read my janam patri (birth chart) and they said that I am lucky for the man in my life so, I don't know. I believe a bit in luck but I believe a lot in destiny and everyone has to work hard. So, I feel it is the combination of these three things. I feel eventually whatever happens, happens because it is meant to happen because of your karma and which can be hard work so, God only knows what is right and what is wrong. I think we Indian inherently believe in combination of these aspects."

Recently, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha said in an interview that whenever they do a female-centric films, producer of those films find it hard to get big male stars on board because male stars don't want to be part of female-centric films. On the subject, Sonam said: "I think it depends on that person and their confidence level. I can talk about Dulquer (Salmaan) where he did an amazing film ('Mahanati') recently where his co-star (Keerthy Suresh) won a National award. I felt really happy for him for no reason. My father (Anil Kapoor) did films like 'Beta', 'Laadla' and 'Mr. India' where women had prominent roles and he was the superstar at that time. There are actors like Dhanush, Rajkummar (Rao), Ayushmann (Khurrana) and Dulquer (Salmaan) with whom I have worked with have been part of female-centric films and you know what, they are doing better than everybody else right now because they have realised that it is not about who is leading the film. It is about the film and its content. I think that is the most important thing."

"The Zoya Factor" is a romantic drama film starring Sonam and Dulquer Salmaan with Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi. It is directed by Abhishek Sharma and is slated to open on 20th September, 2019.