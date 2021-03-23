'I don’t get flustered with pimples or periods': Kangana Ranaut on turning 34

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut penned down a heartfelt note on Twitter as she celebrated her 34th birthday.

Sharing a picture in a traditional avatar, Kangana took to the microblogging site and highlighted how a woman is told of having a certain shelf life, about her sexuality, marital status and more.

She wrote, “They said a woman has a shelf life, this world only values young sweet 16 type girls with no brains, mature and wise woman can only belong to a household to a man who can give them a surname. They said many things it made me anxious, what will happen to me, where will I go. Today I turned 34, they never told me, I will be at the peak of my career at 34, I will be celebrated for my art and my experience will be valued and my age or marital status would mean nothing to anyone, I feel like a super human loaded with exceptional experience about skills.”