'I don’t get flustered with pimples or periods': Kangana Ranaut on turning 34

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut penned down a heartfelt note on Twitter as she celebrated her 34th birthday.
Sharing a picture in a traditional avatar, Kangana took to the microblogging site and highlighted how a woman is told of having a certain shelf life, about her sexuality, marital status and more.
She wrote, “They said a woman has a shelf life, this world only values young sweet 16 type girls with no brains, mature and wise woman can only belong to a household to a man who can give them a surname. They said many things it made me anxious, what will happen to me, where will I go. Today I turned 34, they never told me, I will be at the peak of my career at 34, I will be celebrated for my art and my experience will be valued and my age or marital status would mean nothing to anyone, I feel like a super human loaded with exceptional experience about skills.”
She concluded the note by stating that being 34 is beautiful and thanked her mother for bringing her into this world.
“I find certain ease with my body does not matter if I am too fat/too skinny, I like being sensual and feel at ease with my sexuality, I don’t get flustered with pimples or periods and no one has the power to make me feel bad about myself, they never told me. Fine lines and beginning of grey hair would look so soothing, it will enhance my character and strength will become my beauty. So, let me tell all you girls out there. It’s beautiful at 34 world looks super gorgeous from this view. Thanks to my mother who gave me birth.”
Kangana ringed in her birthday a day after she won her fourth National Film Award as 'Best actor (female)' for her movies 'Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'.
Kangana who was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, by the Government of India, for her contribution to arts, in 2020, has been the recipient of three National Film Awards: Best Supporting Actress for 'Fashion', and Best Actress for 'Queen', and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'.
Meanwhile on work front, Ranaut will release the trailer of her upcoming film 'Thalaivi' on her birthday.
'Thalaivi' is based on the life of the legendary actor-turned-politician. From her struggles in the entertainment industry and rise to stardom to become one of the most powerful and iconic female politicians, India has ever witnessed.
'Thalaivi', presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.
The Kangana Ranaut starrer is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)