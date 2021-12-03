'I don't choose projects just because they are women-oriented topics': 'Aarya' director Ram Madhvani

Ram Madhvani, the director of 'Neerja' and the crime - thriller 'Aarya', has earned the distinction of sketching impactful female characters that manoeuvre the narrative flow in his artwork. However, the director says that he does not purposely choose female characters to headline his stories.

When asked about the plethora of women-oriented movies, web series being presented, and being praised by critics and fans, Ram Madhvani said, "This is one of the questions that has been coming my way. 'Neerja' was also a women-oriented subject, 'Aarya' is also a women-oriented subject. I don't choose them as they are women oriented, I choose them because I'm interested in the character, in the story, by what I want to say, by the themes and I think in Season 1, it was Dharam. What would you do? What are your duties? What are your responsibilities as a daughter as a wife as a mother? I think those questions were asked and in Season 2, you'll see questions which are posed to the society, as a value system because I think that's really what I'm interested in putting out."

Sharing his views on the contribution of OTT to this, the director said, "I don't know whether OTT has contributed towards this or not. Even television shows for many many years before OTT came in, also had women-oriented content, what they are now called as 'Tele-novella' which are long-running shows and series. Sometimes they used to come in the afternoon on traditional TV. No, I don't think that has made any difference. What OTT has certainly done is, it has made a lot of work available for everybody, certainly for the talent."

After emerging as one of the most gripping thrillers with an Emmy nomination for best drama series, 'Aarya' is set to hit the digital scene with Season 2 on December 10.

The second season of 'Aarya' follows the journey of a mother combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children.

Sushmita Sen will be seen reprising the role of Aarya Sareen and she will be joined by actors Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Dilnaz Irani amongst others.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 07:19 PM IST