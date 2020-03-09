‘I don’t call anyone sir, but Rohit Shetty warrants it’

“I have done bungee jumping and two years ago learnt diving. I have been watching Fear Factor — the foreign and Indian versions — and felt one day I would do them,” says the popular RJ.

From the stunt on top of a moving bus collecting flags to the phone one with maggots and insects, Malishka has done several risky action sequences. She recounts one particular stunt that was traumatic for her.

“I cannot reveal what the stunt was, but I have had a fear of this thing, and it was the third stunt of the day. I was knackered and I didn’t want to do it. Emotions were strung high, and you end up feeling sorry for yourself. But I did it,” she says proudly.

Another stunt wherein she was in a car and her partner was driving it ended up embarrassing her. “I don’t know what happened but I had to do it three times. Midway something happened to the car, once the camera angle changed and then I was just nervous. Band baj gayi,” she laughs.

Her fellow competitor, Adaa Khan, has been a calming influence, especially in stunts with the creepy crawlies. “I was freaking out, but Adaa was calm. Then there was Rani (Chatterjee), the Bhojpuri actress who was colourful. It’s wonderful to meet different kinds of people on the show,” she says.

About Rohit Shetty, who is hosting it, Malishka says he is like a guide and mentor. “Usually I don’t call anyone ‘sir’ but he warrants it. When he comes on my radio show we are on first name basis, but here I happily address him as sir.

Years ago, he had offered me a role as a reporter though I don’t remember for which film. At that time I was not into acting but now I am pursuing it harder,” says the actress who was seen in Tumhari Sulu.

Malishka has been offered a web series, which she is considering. “I will take it up if it doesn’t clash with the last episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi,” she reveals.

Hosting a radio show continuously for nearly a decade, doesn’t fatigue set in? “Sure, but I keep taking breaks by doing different kinds of shows like Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa, Entertainment Ki Raat, etc, and going on vacays,” she says signing off.