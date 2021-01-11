'I do want children, as many as I can have': Priyanka Chopra wants 'cricket team' with husband Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra says she wants many children with her pop star husband Nick Jonas.

"A cricket team!" the actress replied when asked about how many children she would like.

"I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I'm not so sure," she added.

The actress opened up about her hope for her future family ln an interview with The Sunday Times, reports usmagazine.com.

Priyanka got married to Nick in India in December 2018, just five months after getting engaged.

She also opened up about whether their different cultural backgrounds or age difference comes in between their relationship.