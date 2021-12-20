'I do not hide my face in shame': Raj Kundra issues statement, says he is 'ready to face trial' in pornography case

Months after his arrest and bail in a pornography case, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, has issued an official statement in the matter.

According to a report in News18, Raj has called the entire case a 'witch hunt' and stated that he has never been involved in the production and distribution of 'pornography'.

He added that he is ready to face trial and he has full faith in the judiciary.

The official note from Raj reads, "I would like to start by stating that I have never been involved in the production and distribution of 'pornography' ever in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is subjudice so I cannot elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail."

"However, unfortunately I have already been pronounced 'guilty' by the media and my family and I have been subjected to a lot of pain (continuously), violating my human and constitutional rights at different levels. The trolling /negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. To set the record straight I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued media trail," he added in the statement.

"My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture, I believe it’s every persons inalienable right to live with dignity and I request the same. Thank you for taking out time to read this statement, and respecting my privacy henceforth," the statement continued.

Raj was arrested by the Mumbai Police in July 2021 and was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

While his wife Shilpa Shetty had also come under Mumbai Police radar in the matter, the actress had maintained that she had no association with the case.

Raj was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai Court in the case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

