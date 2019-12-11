I didn’t know I wanted to act, Salman Khan told me I should: Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut nine years ago with Dabangg opposite Salman Khan. The actress is now promoting third part of the film which is her 25th film. In an interaction, she speaks about the franchise, working with three different directors, box office numbers and social media.

Talking about her year and the films like Kalank, Khandani Shafakhana which did not do too well at box office she says, “It has been an eventful year because I have never had four releases in a year but I have no complains. I think it is important to have success and failures in life. Honestly there are no regrets about whatever work I have done till now, I have always learnt from it, so for me it was always a win win situation. The film which did not do well this year I do not look at it as failure because my work was appreciated and as an actor that means I have done my job well. It was disheartening to see Khandani Shafakhana not doing well because that character was close to my heart. It shows that the audience is not open to female protagonists doing such roles but even if it has not done well. I will continue do films which I will like as box office factor will not stop me to do such films.

Three different directors have directed three films in this series, so do you want any change in their perception? To this she says, “Yes, every director has his own method of perceiving a character but I loved the fact that it has been balanced in this franchise, because little bit of imbalance would show in the show. Whether it was Abhinav Kashyap, who started off this franchise, set a particular tone ,Arbaaz Khan carried it forward very well without going away from the zone. Now with Prabhu Dheva sir, it is his zone, this is kind of a film ,he is best suited to ,this is actually his brand of entertainment ,high octane action, masala, song and dance . I think all three directors have done justice to tone of Dabangg.”

Remembering her initial few days on the sets and how she felt deja-vu now, she says, “Salman is the only person who gave me advise when I started acting. I didn’t know I wanted to act, he is the one who told me I should act ,which is why I did Dabangg. Sai Manjrekar came to me that day when we started promotions together and she asked me give her some tips, I said you don’t need any tips in fact you can give me tips because when you don’t know you want to act you are unprepared. Even though I come from film family, I never really enjoyed going to the sets. I was always into sports, never grew up watching movie, for me it was a new feeling. Right now everyone is so prepared , they do workshops, acting classes, know how to face camera. When I did it , I was like oh my god what am I doing. She is very talented which is why, she is in the film, She is very well suited to the character which she plays. It is a surreal feeling I started my career with this film, she is starting her career in part three. I didn’t have anyone to hold my hand and guide me through it. We all feel protective towards her. I have worked with her father Mahesh Manjrekar in part one and she is her father’s daughter and I guess that’s where talent come from.”

Sonakshi informs that she doesn’t think much about business side of the films, and says, “Honestly I don’t understand numbers, so I am not concern by that. I have been part of some of the biggest films and some films which have not done well. There are so many films, like Lootera, which was so beautiful but it didn’t do well at box office and other hand some of the average films have done Rs.100 crore business. Since I don’t understand it, I don’t get into it. I have always believed in my films although I have not got involved in it as a producer. But in future if I will feel that this story needs to told and I will like it then I will not mind backing it.”

The actress also expresses a wish to be associated with biopics in her career now and says, “Yes, this is something I would want to do, though my next film Bhuj: The Pride of India is also a biopic. There is something about it, we have so many interesting stories in our country that needs to be told. As far as Deepa Mallik is concern, there are speculations as of now but nothing is confirm. I also want to do sports film, dance film, costume drama, period film.”

How do you deal with negative comments on social media? She replies, “There is nothing to deal with, I believe people ,who say things online which they cannot say to you on your face because then you will get slapped. There is no etiquette, there are always faceless people with fake ids where they say anything and everything. Basic sense of respect is not there. It is better to ignore these people right now my favourite button is block button. I use it so much, it feels good to block them because that person keeps saying something and is waiting for your reaction that you will say something but then he or she gets blocked. I am sure he or she must be feeling disappointed. I love blocking such people. “