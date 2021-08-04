'I didn't know how my son's going to react': Rahul Dev opens up on dating Mughda Godse after wife's death

Actor Rahul Dev recently opened up about the dilemmas he experienced when he began dating actress Mughda Godse, four years after the death of his wife.

For those unversed, Rahul was previously married to Reena Dev, who died in 2009.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, he admitted that the only time he experienced any hesitation was when it came to his son, Siddharth.

Rahul and Mughda decided to be together despite the age difference of nearly 14 years. However, they have usually kept it low key about their private life.

When asked if he had any hesitations about being in a relationship with the actress, he said, "I think anybody who's had a fantastic first relationship would always feel if this is correct, in this day and age... There is a gap, in terms of years. So I used to feel if this is proper on my part. There were many things. You have a next in line, he was very, very young. And the other side of the family. You'd feel that you would hurt them by moving on with your life."