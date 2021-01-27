'I did my best to avoid this but I failed': Kangana reacts to violence at protesting farmers' tractor rally

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has strongly condemned the violence during the protesting farmers' tractor rally in Delhi, has said that she's a 'failure' because she 'could not protect the integrity' of the nation.
Continuing her Twitter tirade against the farmers and Bollywood celebrities - who supported the farmers' protest, Kangana tweeted, "I did my best to avoid this but I failed.... I may be a spec in the scheme of things but my failure is enormous.... at least it feels like that .... my head hangs in shame. I could not protect the integrity of my nation. I am no one still I am everyone ..and I am a failure today."
Her tweet was a reply to pictures from violent clash between the farmers and police on the Republic Day.
When a netizen questioned Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh for supporting farmers' protest, the 'Panga' actress wrote, "The problem is we still think we need to enlighten them about what they supporting as if it will transform him. Of course they know what they doing. Danke ki chot pe they hoisted Khalistan flag on Red Fort, truth is it’s jungle Raj jiski lathi uski bhains and they had the lathi."
Earlier on Wednesday, Ranaut also slammed an Instagram page, dedicated to Bollywood, for sharing 'propaganda ' about the farmers' protest.
"This is the gandagi for Bollywood needs to be cleaned immediately. Slyly hiding behind the garb of entertainment and provoking terrorism and violence, put them in jail if there is even an iota of law n order left in this country these termites are eating away the bones of Bharat," she tweeted.
Comparing it to last year's anti-CAA protest, Kangana has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the farm laws and 'make our democracy win.'
Tagging PM Modi, she tweeted, "CAA is on hold after so much terror I am sure Farmers bill will also be pushed on back burners, we as a democracy have chosen a nationalistic government yet antinationals are winning. Black day for India, please implement these laws asap and make our democracy win @PMOIndia"
On Tuesday, Ranaut had said that all Indians who were supporting the ongoing farmers protest are terrorists.