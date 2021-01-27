'I did my best to avoid this but I failed': Kangana reacts to violence at protesting farmers' tractor rally

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has strongly condemned the violence during the protesting farmers' tractor rally in Delhi, has said that she's a 'failure' because she 'could not protect the integrity' of the nation.

Continuing her Twitter tirade against the farmers and Bollywood celebrities - who supported the farmers' protest, Kangana tweeted, "I did my best to avoid this but I failed.... I may be a spec in the scheme of things but my failure is enormous.... at least it feels like that .... my head hangs in shame. I could not protect the integrity of my nation. I am no one still I am everyone ..and I am a failure today."

Her tweet was a reply to pictures from violent clash between the farmers and police on the Republic Day.