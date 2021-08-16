'I cried and shook, had stomach flips': Rhea Kapoor shares FIRST wedding pic with husband Karan Bhoolani

Film producer and fashion designer Rhea Kapoor on Monday shared the first picture from her wedding festivities and penned a beautiful caption.

Rhea got married to her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony on Saturday night, in the presence of a few family members and close friends.

In the picture, Rhea and Karan can be seen holding hands while dressed in ethnic outfits.

In the caption, Rhea wrote about how she was nervous at her wedding. "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be," she wrote.

"I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more," she added.

Karan also shared a picture on Instagram in which they can be seen performing a wedding ritual.

"Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that i would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration," he wrote.

"First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision I’ve ever made. Here's to us and everything that awaits us together," he added.

Rhea and Karan's wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close friends. Rhea's cousins Arjun, Anshula, Khushi, Shanaya, uncles Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor were all part of the wedding. Masaba Gupta and Kunal Rawal also joined.

Rhea is the second of the three children of Anil and Sunita Kapoor including Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

She has co-produced films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding', all three starring Sonam.

Rhea reportedly fell in love with Karan Boolani while they were on the film sets, shooting for 'Aisha', and have been going strong ever since.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 03:59 PM IST