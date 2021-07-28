'I could sing at birthdays': Ayushmann Khurrana says he was ready to move back to Chandigarh after 3 back-to-back flops

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently appeared as a guest on Arbaaz Khan's 'Pinch 2', revealed that he had mentally prepared for failure after he starred in three back-to-back flops during the initial years of his career.

The actor said that he was ready to move back to his home town Chandigarh when his career went through a slump.

Host Arbaaz read out a couple of unpleasant and hurtful tweets by trolls and Ayushmann had responses for them laced with his wit and humour.

Arbaaz also read out some negative reviews of Ayushmann's book, 'Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood', which came out in 2015. Arbaaz read some of the comments that criticised his autobiography, calling him too young to write a book. Some had also said that it was 'averagely written'.