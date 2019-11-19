I can never forget the fact that Salman Khan launched me: Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan is going to be seen playing a homosexual in her upcoming film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. The film is set to release on Valentine’s Day next year, however it is all set to be screened at a film festival in New York this month. In an exclusive interaction she speaks about her film, her struggle and being launched by a superstar.

Zareen was keen to do festival film as she had never done such a film in the past, “I got to know through my friend that Anushuman Jha, who is acting in the film and also producing it, is looking for an actress who will be able to play this role of homosexual. I approached them first. They were bit sceptical initially because I have not done indie film before this. So they wanted to check if I can pull it off. I did an audition which they liked and I got to play this role. I am playing a lesbian girl and I have a gay friend. It is a story of how they come out with their truth and their journey ahead. I am quite excited that it is premiering in the festival and is going to release next year in India.”

So was she bit apprehensive about playing such roles? To this she says, “No, I was not apprehensive at all. I have many gay friends and I have seen their struggle. It is still difficult for them to get acceptance in the society, even though there is a law now. They have to face many problems; people don’t treat them well though they have same feelings and are made of same flesh and blood. It helped me a lot while doing this role.”

The actress also feels that there is a long way to go for homosexuals to get right representation in the industry, “Homosexual characters have always been portrayed in comical way, and they have been made fun of in the past. Things are changing and some main stream actors are fine with playing homosexual characters on screen. The industry is evolving but I think there is a long way to go.I feel it is not just our industry but overall in all industries,there is a scope to improve things for homosexuals. ”

You have been launched by Salman Khan but you still had to struggle to get work later, so how did you cope with that phase? Zareen says, “I can never forget the fact that Salman Khan launched me. It was a dream launch for me. I never wanted to be an actor and I had no connection in the industry. He launched me and that time too people criticised me for my looks and weight. However director Anil Sharma and others had told me to put on weight for this role because they thought that girls in those eras used to plum. After that I did not get work for a long time I did a song with Salman and that’s all. He gave me the launch pad and it was up to me how to I go about my career. It took me some time but I am getting to do different films in Hindi, Punjabi and in South so I am happy about it.”