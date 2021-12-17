'I can never do life without you': Genelia pens a heartfelt note to wish Riteish Deshmukh on his birthday

Actress Genelia Deshmukh on Friday shared an adorable video to wish husband Riteish Deshmukh on his 43rd birthday.

Genelia and Riteish are one of the most loved and admired couples of B-Town and they never miss a chance to impress fans with their romantic photos and videos.

On her Instagram, along with a cute reel, Genelia also penned a heartfelt note for her husband.

She wrote, "Dearest Partner, I truly genuinely believe for every person on this earth there will always be that one special person to love..

I’m so glad for me that one will always be you…Your birthday is that time to tell you that I can never and will never do LIFE without you.. You are my today, my tomorrow and my forever and no matter how many times I crib and grumble about how things should be, there’s nothing I would change about lives..Happy Birthday to the most amazing, selfless, incredible man ever@riteishdMay all your dreams come true 💚💚 Love. Your Cheerleader for life."

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh dated for almost a decade and finally tied the knot in 2012.

They had a grand Maharashtrian style wedding as well as in a church. The couple has two kids, Riaan and Rahyl.

On the work front, Riteish is all set to make his directorial debut in the movie 'Ved', which will also mark his wife Genelia foray into Marathi cinema.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 03:06 PM IST