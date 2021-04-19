'I came back gaining 8 kilos after my trip to Tuscany with Saif': Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen making headlines as she has stepped out to shoot for discovery+ Star Vs Food show post her second pregnancy, straight into a restaurant kitchen making Stuffed burrata and Pesto Pizza!

From her tete-a-tete, with ‘The Lovefools’ Owner and Head Chef Sarita Pereira, here’s a candid secret of her enjoying delectable pizzas at a trip she previously took with Saif Ali Khan and a lot more!

She said, “We went for a holiday to Tuscany and we had all these amazing brick oven pizzas and I came back gaining eight kilos because all I did was watch that chef make pizza's day in and day out. It was like an art, making a pizza is easy but starting from scratch and actually doing it the way they do is an art"

Adding on to her conversation, she also spoke about being health conscious, “I think most of the times actors have been very healthy with what they eat. This generation specially is extremely conscious of their food, no gluten, no sugar, or everyone is on some sort of packed meal. Back when Karishma was still in the movies, people were not as conscious of food, but today's generation is always interested in knowing what’s in their meal, from salt to the quantity of oil. I was shocked with the amount of oil that goes into making the Pesto sauce that we made today. So, I think everyone is conscious including me because it’s in my family to put on weight easily, so I have to be extra careful”

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen alongside Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha".

The Advait Chandan directorial is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump" starring Tom Hanks, and is set to release later this year.