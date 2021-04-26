'I blacked out': Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals a man once punched her after she slapped him

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was recently seen in Ajeeb Daastans, recently recalled an incident when her father chased a man after he punched her.

Fatima also opened up about her family and revealed that they are her biggest support system.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Fatima said in one of her interviews that her father is a 'strong person and a strong support system'.

Recalling an incident when a man touched her face when she was on her way back from the gym, Fatima said that she confronted him and asked why he was staring at her.

To this, the man said that it was his wish to look at her. The duo engaged in a battle of words before he touched her face.

Fatima went on to say that she then slapped the man and he punched her back. The Dangal actor then blacked out and called her father who came to the spot with other men and enquired about the man.

Recently, the actor also opened up about her past relationship and revealed that she has had her share of toxic relationships.

Fatima started her career in acting as a child actress and acted in films like Chachi 420, One 2 Ka 4, and Tahaan. Her breakthrough role came with the portrayal of Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan's 2016 release Dangal.

The actress then went on to star in movies like Thugs of Hindostan, Bittoo Boss, and Ludo.

In Ajeeb Daastaans, Fatima played a dissatisfied wife in a marriage arranged for political profit. She is being applauded for her role from all corners.

Fatima also has an unannounced project with Anil Kapoor and a performance centric remake of Tamil film, Aruvi in her kitty.