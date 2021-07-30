'I believe in breaking the conditionings that we are carrying like a baggage’, says 'Four More Shots' star Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari has been giving great performances one after the other. The pretty lady has been applauded a lot for pushing the envelope with her women-oriented films and shows. She has been helping bring in a change towards women empowerment. In a brief chat, the Four More Shots Please actress opens up about her inclination towards playing such strong woman characters, her brush with spirituality, and how she keeps herself away from negativity and stress amidst the pandemic. Excerpts:

Are you more inclined towards characters or stories which have a bent towards women empowerment considering your choice of projects like Pink, Shaadisthan, Mission Mangal, Four More Shots Please ?

Yes, I am. But the bent is not just towards women empowerment. Of course, because I am a woman, people tend to think it is women empowerment, but I believe that I am absolutely all for the empowerment of people. Be it men or women or children or whoever – I believe in empowerment. I believe in breaking the conditionings that we are all carrying like a piece of baggage and a burden. I do believe in finding your path, which is your individual path, and not following a path which society has, kind of, laid down for you. I do believe in empowering oneself. Yes, I do want to speak about things that matter. I want to speak about ideas that can make this world a better place. Yes, I very much want to take up such stories and have conversations that really matter to me, that affects me and I believe would affect a lot of others as well.

During this pandemic, due to constantly staying at home, there is a huge amount of anxiety and depression creeping into people from the film industry, especially actors. What do you do to keep yourself positive and away from any stress or negativity?

Well, bottom line is that we are all people. Everything in our industry gets highlighted out of proportion. It is just so strange sometimes and even stupid. But yes, at the end of the day, we are all humans. (We are all) people and we are also dealing with stuff that others are dealing with. Personally, what I do to cope with stress and anxiety – I think, it is a practice. It doesn’t happen overnight, and it is something that you have to constantly work at. Even when things are going fine in your life, you should not wait for crisis situations to occur before taking charge. I think it is taking care of my mental and emotional and spiritual health.

I think that is something that is as important as taking care of my physical health, if not more. For me, all of these are connected. In society, a lot of importance is placed on the IQ, intelligence quotient, but people don’t know about the idea of EQ which is the emotional quotient. I think the world we live in, the kind of pressures we live under, it becomes our individual responsibility to kind of take charge of our life and develop habits that just make us healthier and more sorted, and more able individuals to live life in a complete way.

You’re also into spirituality a lot…

For me, spirituality has been a big part of my life for the last ten years. I think it is only getting stronger. I think that it has given me a lot of direction and guidance in life. No matter what is happening in my life I always know that everything passes and nothing stays forever. Just take what you need to learn from a particular experience. Stress never helps anybody. Be a solution finder than worrying about the problems. There is a big shift in attitude needed, and I think it takes time, but people can start looking at things this way.

You, of course, have problems, but you don’t stress about them so much. You just do what you need to do. If you can’t do anything then you just surrender. I think surrender is a big thing that I have learned. Also, acceptance is also another shift in attitude that I have had in the past few years. I think that has put me at peace. I think it has put me in a state which helps me see things more clearly. Of course, I regularly meditate. I read books. I listen to spiritual talks, and I find ways to understand life beyond the ideas of work, relationships, success, money, status, etc. I love traveling as well. That again is a great way to unwind and find yourself and connect with yourself.

What’s the update on Four More Shots Please Season 3?

We resume our shoot on August 1. We are looking forward to starting it, finishing it, and it releasing it next year, sometime around this time. I think we are all kind of bored and tired of not being able to shoot because we have been ready with it (season 3) for quite some time. Let’s hope everything goes well, and we will be done with it soon.