'I aspire to be like Madhuri Dixit', reveals 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' star Sharvari Wagh

A rank outsider to Bollywood, Sharvari Wagh has her eyes set on the prize to become a star who is known for her performances. And, currently the actress is basking in the praise coming her way for her performance in Bunty Aur Babli 2, which marked her Bollywood debut. Being a Maharashtrian, she aspires to follow the footsteps of superstar Madhuri Dixit, who became a pan-India sensation and was considered as big, if not bigger, than her male counterparts during her heydays.

“Being a Maharashtrian, I have grown up idolising Madhuri Dixit. My family and everyone I know is a huge fan of hers. Hailing from our state, she became a pan-India superstar who ruled the hearts of innumerable people. Artistes like me, who are from Maharashtra, aspire to be like Madhuri Dixit and achieve fame and have the brilliance of craft she possessed. She is an inspiration for us all. I have danced on her songs, performed on her scenes since childhood,” she gushes.

Madhuri ostensibly was the yardstick that she wanted to emulate. “Even before my debut, she has been a huge reference point for me as I have tried to take notes from her performances. I hope to make her proud one day and the people of my state and my country. I know I need their love and support to get the projects that I aspire to be in. My journey has just started and I know I have a long way to go,” she adds.

Talking about the appreciation she earned for her performance in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sharvari says, “I’m truly humbled with the way people have appreciated my performance in Bunty Aur Babli 2. For someone who doesn’t belong to the industry, I have had my share of struggle and heartbreaks before I got this film as my debut and I cherish every bit of it. I know that I have poured my heart and soul into the film and I’m happy with the way people have received my performance and appreciated me. It truly means a lot,” she continues.

Sharvari is happy she got a chance to show off her acting skills in her debut because she feels as an outsider, one has to deliver with their first film to get attention. “I think for artistes who are outsiders, we have to prove our mettle with our first film. I liked that pressure on me because it only made me strive to deliver the best performance that I could have and I’m thrilled with the response towards my craft,” she says.

“I have a long way to go and I am determined to work really hard to better myself every day and constantly prove myself with every film. I’m looking forward to it. I can’t wait for people to see my second film and every film that I do from here on. I’m looking to do challenging work and I’m grateful to the start that I have had in the industry so far,” says the actress.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 07:00 AM IST