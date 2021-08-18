Advertisement

Singer-musician Daler Mehndi, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than three decades, recently opened up about why he has a limited number of Bollywood songs to his name.

The singer said he continues to remain picky about signing Bollywood songs and added that he is 'too costly to afford'.

In an interview with Indian Express, Daler Mehndi said there isn't any artist costlier than him in India’s playback singing scene, adding that he demands maximum money for a song.

He further stated that these days, a dummy singer first records a song in Mumbai. He said the song is then recorded with several struggling or new singers, and then whichever voice they want, they retain the song in that singer’s voice.

However, he said with him, the process is completely different as he first asks for a payment of Rs 6 lakh and GST, and then records the song.

Mehendi said that the reason why he has limited number of Bollywood songs is because he is too costly to afford, and secondly he is very choosy about the songs and thirdly, he doesn't want to do dirty work in market.

Even though Mehndi has a limited list of songs in Bollywood, each one is a chartbuster. Be it 'Kudiyan Shehar Diyan', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Dangal', 'Jiyo Re Baahubali', 'Bhootni Ke' or 'Jagga Jiteya', each song stood out in the album.

