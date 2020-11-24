I am working with all the people I wanted to, says Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde has been making the right kind of noise on the work front. She has had back-to-back blockbusters in the South, is working on a pan India film with Prabhas, and has also signed two Bollywood films.

When asked about the opportunities that are coming her way, Pooja Hegde said, “Professionally, it is a very exciting time for me. I am doing what I always wanted to do. I am working with all the people I wanted to work with. It feels like my hard work is finally paying off. And of course, I’m nothing without my wonderful family of fans who are excited about the films that I’m doing and are showing me so much support.”

The talented actor has signed multiple big-ticket films including Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas and Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni.