'I am told not to offend Covid fan clubs': Kangana Ranaut on testing negative for coronavirus

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19, more than 10 days after contracting the virus.
The 34-year-old actor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 8 and was under home quarantine.
Kangana, whose Twitter account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of rules earlier this month, took to Instagram to share the health update with her fans.
"Hello everyone today I tested negative for Covid...Thanks for your wishes and love," she posted on her Instagram Stories.
The actress, who had landed into trouble over her post about testing positive, has gone ahead and expressed how she has been asked not to speak anything against the coronavirus as it may 'offend' people.
"I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend Covid fan clubs... Yes there are actual people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus," she added.
On Monday, Mumbai reported 1,240 new COVID- 19 cases and 48 more deaths, taking the tally of coronavirus infection to 6,89,936, while the death toll increased to 14,308, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The film’s release was postponed owing to the coronavirus surge.
She also has other films like Tejas and Dhaakad in the pipeline and has announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled Tiku Weds Sheru.
