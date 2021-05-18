'I am told not to offend Covid fan clubs': Kangana Ranaut on testing negative for coronavirus

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19, more than 10 days after contracting the virus.

The 34-year-old actor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 8 and was under home quarantine.

Kangana, whose Twitter account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of rules earlier this month, took to Instagram to share the health update with her fans.

"Hello everyone today I tested negative for Covid...Thanks for your wishes and love," she posted on her Instagram Stories.

The actress, who had landed into trouble over her post about testing positive, has gone ahead and expressed how she has been asked not to speak anything against the coronavirus as it may 'offend' people.