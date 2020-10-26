'I am telling the truth and I stand by it': Luviena Lodh on Mukesh, Mahesh Bhatts' defamation case against her

Actress Luviena Lodh has reacted to the defamation suit filed by filmmakers and brothers Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt on Monday in Bombay High Court.

The Bhatts have sought one crore rupees in damages from Lodh and also sought an order restraining her from making false claims against them in future. This followed Lodh's earlier claim in an Instagram video that Mahesh Bhatt was trying to harass her and her family. In the video, Lodh had said she was married to Bhatt's nephew Sumit Sabharwal and that she left him because he allegedly dealt in drugs and women. She added Mahesh Bhatt was aware of these facts.

On monday, reacting to the Bhatts' suit, Lodh said that she was speaking the truth and she would stand by it. She added that she has waged war against powerful people, so Mumbai Police was not co-operating with her .

"Today, I appeared in the court at 3pm. In their plea, the Bhatt brothers said I should delete the video which I have uploaded on social media. They further added that the accusations which I have made against them are false but the court has told them that I shouldn't be forced to delete videos. I am not making any defamatory statements. I am telling the truth and I stand by it," Lodh said, while interacting with the media.