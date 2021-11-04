‘I am spending Diwali away from my family, but it will be a special one’, says 'Criminal Justice' actress Anupria Goenka

Actress Anupria Goenka, who took over the entertainment arena by featuring in several commercials, including an advertisement involving same-sex relationships, has marked her space in Bollywood with some of the biggest films like Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Padmaavat. She also garnered fame with her constant appearances on OTT through shows like Sacred Games, Criminal Justice, Asur, and Aashram, to name a few.

For Anupria, Diwali this year will be away from her family as she shoots for an upcoming project in Dehradun. “I am really excited to spend the festival with my team. We have been working on the project for quite a sometime now. It is for the first time that I am spending Diwali away from my family, but I am sure it will be a special one,” Anupria shares.

Speaking on how she plans to keep the celebrations environment-friendly this year, Anupria adds, “While I will be working, my parents will visit a few homes to celebrate the festival with underprivileged people. I have always believed in having a puja at home and spending time with family. So, it has always been an eco-friendly celebration for me.”

We all have special childhood memories associated with festivals, and Anupria is no different. Reminiscing her earliest memories of celebrating Diwali, Anupria recalls, “During my childhood in Kanpur, we used to have a big puja at my house and visit my relatives the same night. Over there, the festival mode used to last for two to three weeks! We would have constant Diwali parties, allowing us to meet our school friends and play games. I still hold these memories close to my heart.”

Given how Diwali signifies the triumph of light over darkness, Anupria states, “The last two years have been truly enlightening. They have taught me the idea of searching for light even during the darkest phase of life. It has made me more aware of my own blessings and being more grateful.”

Anupria has wrapped the shooting schedule for the new season of Asur and is currently working on an “exciting drama.” However, at the moment, she prefers to keep things under wraps. “It will be too soon for me to comment on it,” Anupria signs off.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 07:15 AM IST