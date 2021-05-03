'I am single and ready for marriage': Sanya Malhotra describes her ideal partner

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra recently spoken about her own idea of marriage and how skeptical she would be in choosing her better half.

In an interview with ETimes, Sanya said that she is single and ready to get married. The Dangal actress further stated that she does not have any set rules on how she wants her partner to be.

However, she believes that the man should be a nice person, mentally, and spiritually awakened. Sanya added that she would appreciate it they both have a similar mentality.

Sanya then joked, 'To the readers out there, if you’re the one, call me.'

Sanya also opened up about working with other actors.

The actress was last seen in the film Pagglait and received immense praise for her performance. Actress Kangana Ranaut had also praised her. Talking about it, Sanya revealed she was elated to get a good review from her.

She also mentioned that working with Kangana would be like a dream come true moment for her.

When asked who she looks up to in Bollywood, Sanya picked Tabu and Rajkummar Rao. Elaborating on how she gets inspiration from Tabu's work, the actress said that she would be unconscious for two days if she got a chance to work with Tabu.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanya was last seen in Pagglait. The story of the film revolves around a woman in a loveless marriage to a man who dies months after their wedding. While the family grieves, Sanya’s character Sandhya is unable to bring herself to mourn the death of her husband.

In her short career, Sanya has worked in critically-acclaimed films like Patakha, Photograph and Ludo.