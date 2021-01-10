'I am planning for it': Varun Dhawan on marrying Natasha Dalal

'Coolie No 1' actor Varun Dhawan has revealed that marriage is definitely on the cards for him and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal this year 'if things settle down'.
The actor has been in a relationship with Natasha for quite some time, but prefers being guarded about his personal life. Their rumours of their wedding have been rife for quite some time. Now, in an interview, Varun Dhawan has revealed that he's planning for it 'definitely soon'.
Speaking about his plans on tying the knot with Natasha Dalal, Varun told Filmfare, "Everyone is talking about this (their wedding) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down (COVID-19 pandemic), then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty."
Recently, on Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show, 'What Women Want', the 'Coolie No 1' actor revealed that he 'wouldn’t have minded a live-in relationship' with Natasha Dalal but his parents wanted otherwise.
Talking about marrying his childhood sweetheart, Varun said, "See, marriage, coming into this time period when you have been with someone for so long... I felt like getting married after I saw my brother and my bhabhi. When I saw my niece Niara, I was like, ‘This is good.’"
"Natasha and her parents have been pretty chill in that sense but I think after a certain period, you decide that you want to live with each other. She and I wouldn’t have minded a live-in relationship but my parents wanted us... Because I have my own place now," the actor added.
Last year in February, there were rumours that Varun and Natasha have sealed the deal with a secret roka ceremony - a pre-marriage ritual.
The 'Kalank' actor had, however, rubbished the reports.
On the work front, the actor was last seen in 'Coolie No 1', a remake of the 1995 hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film, also starring Sara Ali Khan, is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan and was digitally released on Christmas 2020.
He will be next seen in director Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo', which also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Kohli and others.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)