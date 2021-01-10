'I am planning for it': Varun Dhawan on marrying Natasha Dalal

'Coolie No 1' actor Varun Dhawan has revealed that marriage is definitely on the cards for him and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal this year 'if things settle down'.

The actor has been in a relationship with Natasha for quite some time, but prefers being guarded about his personal life. Their rumours of their wedding have been rife for quite some time. Now, in an interview, Varun Dhawan has revealed that he's planning for it 'definitely soon'.

Speaking about his plans on tying the knot with Natasha Dalal, Varun told Filmfare, "Everyone is talking about this (their wedding) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down (COVID-19 pandemic), then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty."