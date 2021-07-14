'I am number one poster child of nepotism failing': Tanishaa Mukerji

Bollywood actress Kajol's younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji, daughter of veteran actress Tanuja, said that nepotism is a 'rubbish' argument and called herself the 'number one poster child of nepotism failing'.
Tanishaa, who has worked in films like 'Neal n Nikki', 'Sarkar' and 'Sarkar Raaj', made her Bollywood debut with 'Sssshhh...' in 2003. Unlike her sister Kajol and cousin Rani Mukerji, the actress failed to make her mark in Bollywood. She later participated in the seventh season of Salman Khan's infamous reality show 'Bigg Boss'.
In a recent interview with Etimes, Tanisha dismissed nepotism as a rubbish argument. She said that it is 'just a fancy word' that people have used out of context.
Mukerji said that she should be the number one example of nepotism and listed her family members - cousins Rani Mukherji and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, brother-in-law Ajay Devgn, mother Tanuja and sister Kajol.
Tanisha added that star kids have to work equally hard as outsiders, who "don’t have to deal with the pre-conceived notions". She said outsiders come with a 'blank slate' which has its own pros and cons.
Calling herself the 'number one poster child of nepotism failing', Tanishaa said that people should look at her before talking about nepotism.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Tanishaa Mukerji recently entered the digital space with the short film 'Life Is Short'.
Directed by Vikram Razdan, Tanishaa plays the role of Debika, a schizophrenic superstar who has a dark and delusional character sketch.
'Life Is Short' has been screened at NFDC Film Bazaar and New Jersey Indian & International Film Festival (NJIIFF).