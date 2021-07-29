'I am not Raj Kundra to give a shot': MNS chief Raj Thackeray mocks Shilpa Shetty's husband; watch video

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray recently took a dig at businessman Raj Kundra, who has been arrested in a case of alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps.
A viral video of the politician shows him making fun of Shilpa Shetty's husband during his interaction with the media.
Raj Thackeray is heard saying in Marathi, "Have you taken all the shots from my ears, nose to my hair? I am not Raj Kundra to give a shot."
Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on July 19 by the Mumbai police's crime branch after being charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.
According to the police, Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd which bought 'Hotshots' app to upload objectionable videos on social media. Kundra, the 'key conspirator', earned over Rs 1.17 crore between August and December last year by uploading pornographic content online through Hotshots, the police have claimed.
On Tuesday, a magistrate's court in Mumbai remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days. Kundra's bail application was rejected by a Mumbait coiry on Wednesday. after the prosecution contended the police investigation was still on and his release at this juncture will derail the probe.
Kundra, in his plea in the HC challenging arrest, has said the material which the police claimed to be pornographic did not depict explicit sexual acts but shows material in the form of short movies "which are lascivious or appeal to the prurient interest of persons at best".
(With inputs from agencies)