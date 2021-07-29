'I am not Raj Kundra to give a shot': MNS chief Raj Thackeray mocks Shilpa Shetty's husband; watch video

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray recently took a dig at businessman Raj Kundra, who has been arrested in a case of alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps.

A viral video of the politician shows him making fun of Shilpa Shetty's husband during his interaction with the media.

Raj Thackeray is heard saying in Marathi, "Have you taken all the shots from my ears, nose to my hair? I am not Raj Kundra to give a shot."