'I am not Janhvi': Watch Khushi Kapoor's reaction after fan confuses her for elder sister at Mumbai airport

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, on Thursday.

Khushi, who arrived in India from New York earlier this year, was captured by the shutterbugs before she boarded her flight.

She was seen dressed in a casual outfit at the airport. Khusi wore a white crop top and joggers with a flannel checked oversized shirt and white sneakers.

A video from the airport, which is currently going viral on Instagram, shows a man approaching Janhvi's younger sister Khushi assuming that she is the 'Gunjan Saxena' actress and requesting for a picture. Khushi is seen politely clarifying, "I am not Janhvi."

Hours after Khushi, Janhvi was also spotted at the airport on Thursday morning. The actress was seen dressed in an all-white outfit.

When asked by the paparazzi to pose for them, she told them that she was running late for her flight and will only be able to pose for '2 seconds'.

Following the footsteps of her late mother Sridevi and sister Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor is all set to enter Bollywood.

Meanwhile, her elder sister Jahnvi was last seen in the digitally-released film, 'Roohi'.

Janhvi will next feature in 'Good Luck Jerry'. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

Thursday,August 12, 2021