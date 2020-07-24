‘I am not her enemy, you all are’: Anurag Kashyap on Kangana Ranaut ‘defending’ him post ‘Bombay Velvet’ failure

Sharing his views earlier about Kangana's remarks, the 'Sacred Games' director said that he doesn't know the 'new Kangana' and reveled that she used to be a 'very good friend' of his. He also spoke about the 'Manikarnika' credit row and lashed out at the actress for for talking 'nonsense'.

Kashyap posted an old interview of Ranaut about the 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' controversy, Kashyap tweeted in Hindi, "I saw Kangana’s interview yesterday. She used to be a very good friend of mine at one time. She used to encourage me by coming for my films. But I do not know this new Kangana. And I just saw this scary interview of hers, which is just after the release of Manikarnika."

"Intoxication of success and vigour seduces everyone equally, whether it is insider or outsider. “Learn from me, be like me”, I have never heard this from her before 2015. And since then, it has come to the point that those who are not with me are all mean and sycophantic," he added.

In a series of tweets, he further slammed the 'Panga' actress and wrote, "The one who abuses all his directors, who sits in the edit and cuts the roles of all the co-stars. With whom any of her old directors, who used to admire Kangana, shy away from working with her. This power which Kangana feels has earned, to suppress others..."

"By not showing the mirror to that Kangana, you are finishing her by making her sit on your head. I have nothing more to say. What the hell is she doing? She is talking nonsense. All will end here. And since I adored her a lot, I am not able to tolerate this Kangana. Others may speak or remain silent..."

"I’ll speak. @KanganaTeam. It’s enough. And if this is not visible even to your family members and your friends, then the reality is that everyone is using you and today no one is your very own. The rest is your wish, whatever you want to abuse me, keep going," he wrote in another tweet.

When a user asked Anurag Kashyap why he doesn't text her instead of putting it up on the micro-blogging site, Anurag said that he had tried to talk to Kangana 'almost a year ago'.

While several others lashed put at him for defending the 'movie mafias', Anurag said that he doesn't earn his bread from Bollywood and his films are not produced by Dharma, Excel or Yash Raj Films.

The director, who bankrolled Kangana Ranaut's 2014 film 'Queen', said that he made the film when she didn't have work. He also claimed that he has helped Anand L Rai by fixing a meeting with the financiers, when ‘Tanu Weds Mannu' was about to get shelved.