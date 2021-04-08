I am not going to do work for the sake of becoming famous: Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur is garnering all the praise for her latest release, Koi Jaane Na, a murder mystery thriller. While the film has been getting mixed reviews, but one thing that’s common is the praise for Amyra Dastur’s performance. Despite the praise for her strikingly different performance in Koi Jaane Na and the brilliant response to her last project, Tandav, we see Amyra Dastur really less in front of the camera these days. We caught up with Amyra about the same and spoke at length as to what makes her pick her scripts.

When asked about whether she is really picky with the scripts and that’s why she’s seen so less on screen, she said, “I am very choosy about my scripts. Also, I don’t get it (enough good scripts). Like probably one in ten scripts that I get are the ones that I really want to do. Also, a lot of scripts that I had liked and had almost signed on the dotted line, they’ve fallen through. I keep auditioning for roles. I think ‘Tandav’ was the only role I got without auditioning ever. I was quite surprised. I am ok if people think I’m choosy and picky because it is the truth. I am not going to do work for the sake of doing work or for the sake of becoming famous.”

When prodded further, she said, “I am passionate about any project because I get extremely excited to play a particular character in a film or show. So, for me, it’s always been about doing good work with the right people. I genuinely believe in my career graph I’ve made a few mistakes, and there are films to which I should have said NO. But you live and learn. Even now I am very picky about the work I do, and who I work with, and I feel it's a learning curve.”

Amyra began her career with Issaq (2013) and in these past 7-8 years she has done a limited number of films. She concludes the conversation on a positive note by saying, “I think you’ll be seeing me a little more now.”

While Koi Jaane Na is a theatrical release, Amyra has been doing a lot of projects of late on the OTT space. So, what does she personally prefer more amidst these pandemic times - going out to a theatre to watch a movie or staying at home and enjoying the same on OTT?

Without batting an eyelid, the pretty lady replied, “I’ve always been a theatre kid. I mean I have a lot of projects on OTT platforms now, but I’ll always be somebody who enjoys that tub of popcorn while sitting in my chair with that surround sound and watching a film on the big screen. I mean it is an experience at the end of the day.”