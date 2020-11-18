'I am hot and...': Why did Kangana Ranaut spill the tea on her sex life on Twitter?

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up the festivities around her brother Akht’s big fat Indian wedding. This only means that the starlet is back to work on her tweets on the microblogging platform, thus courting another controversy for her pot-shots.
Recently, Mumbai-based artist Priyanka Paul took to Twitter and shared a post on mental health. The post in question read,
“Have you ever
- self harmed
- contemplated suicide
- bailed on plans because you couldn’t bear to face people
- lied about how you really feel
- broken down in public
- hidden in a bathroom to have a meltdown
Then RT this and let people know how common falling apart is.”
Paul quote-tweeted it and wrote, “Somedays I’ve done all of them together and that’s what i call multi-tasking.”
Kangana stumbled upon the tweet and commented, “Apni halat dekho kuch lete kyun nahin? Self admittedly Suicidal ho, toxic ho, creepy looking bhi, aisi kaun si kami hai jo aap mein nahin? Mujhe gyan mat do mujhse gyan lo, change that hairstyle asap and learn to meditate.”
Paul immediately replied to the ‘Queen’ actor with “Go f*** yourself.”
Ranaut also didn’t shy away and wrote back, “No no no I am hot and sexy I don’t do it myself.”
Paul then quote-tweeted Kangana’s comment on her hairstyle by sharing multiple pictures of her cotton candy pink tresses and wrote, “Kangana’s jealous of how cute my hair and I look. Can’t blame her!”
Kangana replied, “What is that tatoo on your arm? Some ogre? Ha ha I love weirdos you are the kind of woman I want in my wild house parties, stop fighting with me... come on be nice ... sending you a hug, now reciprocate nicely...”
However, the actress’s comment on suicide resulted in a ton of flak on Twitter. Scores of netizens condemned Kangana for being insensitive and nosey.
For those unversed, Priyanka through her artworks has ripped down several barriers and stereotypes with her popular ‘Goddess’ series that essays goddesses around the world as modern-day women.
Meanwhile on work front, Kangana will next be seen in "Thalaivi"- an upcoming bilingual biopic of late J. Jayalalithaa.
The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics.
It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.
