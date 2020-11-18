'I am hot and...': Why did Kangana Ranaut spill the tea on her sex life on Twitter?

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up the festivities around her brother Akht’s big fat Indian wedding. This only means that the starlet is back to work on her tweets on the microblogging platform, thus courting another controversy for her pot-shots.

Recently, Mumbai-based artist Priyanka Paul took to Twitter and shared a post on mental health. The post in question read,

“Have you ever

- self harmed

- contemplated suicide

- bailed on plans because you couldn’t bear to face people

- lied about how you really feel

- broken down in public

- hidden in a bathroom to have a meltdown

Then RT this and let people know how common falling apart is.”

Paul quote-tweeted it and wrote, “Somedays I’ve done all of them together and that’s what i call multi-tasking.”

Kangana stumbled upon the tweet and commented, “Apni halat dekho kuch lete kyun nahin? Self admittedly Suicidal ho, toxic ho, creepy looking bhi, aisi kaun si kami hai jo aap mein nahin? Mujhe gyan mat do mujhse gyan lo, change that hairstyle asap and learn to meditate.”