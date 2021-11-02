'I am happy that after Ludo and Pagglait, Meenakshi Sundareshwar has also got a platform like Netflix,' says Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra may only be a few films old, but she has already made quite a mark with her performances in Dangal, Badhaai Ho Pagglait and Ludo, among others. The actor is looking forward to the release of Meenakshi Sundareshwar, which stars Abhimanyu Dassani opposite her. Written and directed by Vivek Soni, the film is about a couple who are forced to stay separately due to their job profiles and how they handle the situation. Excerpts:

Tell us about your role in the film.

Meenakshi is a very confident girl. She is pretty sure about her likes and dislikes, be it at work or in her personal domain. What she likes in Sundareshwar (played by Abhimanyu) is that he is completely different from others. I approve of his plan of moving ahead in life, and Vivek has beautifully written both these characters. Both Meenakshi and Sundar share a beautiful relationship, and that is the beauty of the story.

What was your initial reaction to the script?

Just like Meenakshi, it was love at first sight. When Vivek narrated the script, I fell in love with it, with Meenakshi and the world that was created around her.

How important is it not to give up in a relationship?

If you don’t ask me for my personal opinion, it will be better. But for both Meenakshi and Sundareshwar, it is important that they communicate.

So, have you been in a long-distance relationship?

I have been. But it did not last long. I did not have enough patience like Meenakshi.

How did you prepare for the role? Did you go gymming etc. as young couples are now into fitness?

You know couples who are getting married also do a lot of workouts. Fitness is important before and after marriage as well. Whatever you may do in life, the focus should be on fitness. One should do whatever it takes to maintain his or her health. Abhimanyu and I did a lot of script reading and also shared references with each other. In real life, I am a fan of Tabu. In the film, I am a fan of Rajinikanth, and I had to do a lot of research about him as well. The director helped me a lot with that.

Did you learn to drape the saree for this film?

I already knew how to wear a saree. But now I do it a lot better as I have worn saree many times during the shoot and ended up with a lot of practice.

The wedding costumes in the trailer look rather elaborate, making you rather pretty.

Oh yes. Costume designer Veera Kapoor and the hair and makeup expert Natasha Mathias have contributed a lot to that. I think it is rather important for an actor because I believe that when the character’s clothes and hair are in place, it helps a lot in the shoot. Both of them actually helped me a lot to get into the character of Meenakshi. I don’t know how expensive the saree for the wedding scene is. Veera would know, but it was a very beautiful costume. I used to get excited every day to wear it. It felt great to be in Meenakshi’s getup. Even when the shoot was over, I used to miss my costume and hair makeup a lot.

Which qualities do you look forward to in a partner?

I will ask him if he loves to watch movies. I want that person to communicate well and have no inhibitions, and we should be able to make a good conversation. He should also have a good sense of humour.

Tell us more about the film.

Well, it is a romantic comedy, and the characters and the story are both very relatable. I think when the audiences watch the film, they will be able to relate to Meenakshi and Sundareshwar and their relationship. I think it was very relatable for us as actors. We, too, have experienced these things in our lives.

You have completed a hattrick of releases on Netflix.

I am rather happy that after Ludo and Pagglait, Meenakshi Sundareshwar has also got a platform like Netflix. Both Ludo and Pagglait got a lot of love from the audiences and were successful too. I have seen Meenakshi Sundareshwar, and I am sure that those who watch it will love it. We have made the film with a lot of love, and the audiences will give us that love back.

How has your career been so far?

It was my dream to be an actor. I am living a dream life. I am like a girl in a candy store.

What are your Diwali plans?

I have shifted to Mumbai, but my family lives in Delhi. It is my endeavour to go home every Diwali and celebrate it with my family members. I will decorate the house with rangoli and candles and eat good food. It feels very special to do all this.

