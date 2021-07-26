'I am capable, I am strong': Mandira Bedi says it's 'time to begin again' post husband's demise

Actress and television host Mandira Bedi on Monday shared a note on Instagram and wrote that it was time to begin again.
Mandira, who is mourning the loss of her husband, Raj Kaushal, affirmed that she is capable, worthy and loved.
She shared a note, which read, "I am worthy. I am capable. I am loved. I am strong." Along with her post, she mentioned in the caption that it is 'time to begin again'.
Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30 following a cardiac arrest. He was 49.
Check out Mandira's recent post here:
A few days back, the actress shared an adorable picture with her parents and her kids. Along with it, she wrote that she is 'grateful' for her family and all the love, support and kindness.
On their 23rd wedding anniversary, Mandira Bedi took to her Instagram handle to share an emotional note remembering her late husband. She shared throwback pictures with Raj and penned a heartbreaking note.
"25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough," she wrote.
The pictures show the couple happily posing together.
Mandira and Raj Kaushal tied the knot in 1999 and have a son named Vir. In 2020, the two adopted a 4-year-old girl and named her Tara.
