'I am capable, I am strong': Mandira Bedi says it's 'time to begin again' post husband's demise

Actress and television host Mandira Bedi on Monday shared a note on Instagram and wrote that it was time to begin again.

Mandira, who is mourning the loss of her husband, Raj Kaushal, affirmed that she is capable, worthy and loved.

She shared a note, which read, "I am worthy. I am capable. I am loved. I am strong." Along with her post, she mentioned in the caption that it is 'time to begin again'.

Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30 following a cardiac arrest. He was 49.

Check out Mandira's recent post here: