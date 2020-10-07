'I am always there for them': Saif Ali Khan amid reports of 'distancing' himself from Sara after NCB probe

After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, several media reports claimed that Saif Ali Khan had 'distanced himself' from his daughter. This came after he was spotted leaving for Delhi with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur, ahead of the NCB interrogation.
However, in a recent interview, the 'Tanhaji' actor spoke about his equation with Sara and how much he loves and adores his three children.
"I am always there for them. I love and adore all my three children. It's true that I spend a lot of time with Taimur. But I am constantly connected with my elder son Ibrahim and my daughter Sara," the 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor told Bollywood Hungama.
"All my three children have different places in my heart. If I am hurt with Sara about something Taimur can't make me feel better about it and every time you have a child you divide your heart," Saif, who's expecting his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor, added.
When asked if he felt guilty about not spending equal time with his kids, Saif said, "They are all different age, I feel each of my three children require a different kind of connect. I could have long chat on the phone or have dinner with Sara or Ibrahim which I can't do with Taimur."
Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan was questioned at the NCB's zonal office at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai on Sptember 26.
Sara's statement was recorded for around four and half hours.
When NCB issued a summon in the case, the 'Kedarnath' actress was in Goa enjoying a vacation with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
An NCB official had said while the alleged chats of Deepika with her manager Prakash discussing drugs in October 2017 brought them into the probe net, Shradhha and Sara's role came to the fore following the questioning of celebrity manager Jaya Saha.
